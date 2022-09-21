50-50 Factory Outlet closes in Janesville after 40 years

50-50 Factory Outlet announced Wednesday that it was going out of business and will be holding a sale before permanently closing.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 50-50 Factory Outlet announced on Wednesday they are closing its doors after over 40 years in business. The store said that it would be going out of business due to decreased sales amid COVID-19 and the rising cost of goods.

After over 40 years in business, the party supply store is closing due to decreased sales because of COVID and rising cost of goods.

Owner, Scott Lystrup spoke of the decision to close the stores, “I will surely miss the buying trips and trying to figure out what people will love in the stores. Putting smiles on my customers’ faces knowing they are going to have a fantastic party I will miss, too, but the look of awe and amazement when a first-time customer and their kids come into the store is what I will miss the most.”

Customers can sign up to receive special sale alerts and updates on the 50-50 Factory Outlet website and can shop the going out of business sale in person beginning Wednesday, September 28.

