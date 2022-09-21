Body recovered from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water.

The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate, but they said there is no danger to the community at this time.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

