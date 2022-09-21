Camp Createability burglary suspect arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say a suspect has been arrested in the case of the burglary to Camp Createability that happened in July.

The non-profit on Madison’s east side had a special camera, computer, sound equipment, projector and a film backdrop all stolen from the property, worth an estimated $10,000.

MPD’s Burglary Crime Unit says 35-year-old Jeffrey B. Hoffman was arrested and charged with burglary, resisting/obstructing an officer, and bail jumping.

He is now booked into the Dane County jail.

