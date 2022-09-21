Clean up begins after severe storm causes damage in Beloit

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A severe thunderstorm’s powerful winds destroyed a number of trees, which property owners began cleaning up on Wednesday.

Brandon Buchanan moved to a home on West Grand Ave. in Beloit in June.

“Unfortunate thing to go through when you’ve only bought a house and lived in it for just a couple of months,” Buchanan said.

A tree on his property crashed into his neighbors lawn but did not damage any property. Another tree split down the middle but has not fallen yet.

“We have this other tree now and it’s going to fall at any day now if it doesn’t get taken care of,” he said. “Half of that could fall on cars, hurt people walking by and on the other side it’ll fall and hurt that garage.”

Buchanan sought a tree service company that first offered a $1,200 estimate and then bumped the price down to $800.

Severe winds uprooted two large trees at Field Park as well.

A City of Beloit spokesperson said their forestry department is working to clean up any city-owned properties. She said it could take one week to complete.

“It’s a really unfortunate blow to our neighborhood because that’s one of the great things about this area is our tree coverage,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan also said he’s glad no one was injured during the storm.

According to the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, people should notify their insurance company if wind causes damage to their property.

OIC’s website details what people should do if their property sustains damage caused by wind or hail during a storm.

