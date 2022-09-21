Cold Front Moves Through Today

Turning much cooler over the next several days
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Increasing Clouds Today
  • Cooler Temperatures
  • Very Little Rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front will move through the region this morning. It will bring an increase in clouds after some morning sunshine. With more extensive cloud cover and northerly wind, temperatures will hold steady or slowly fall. Readings this afternoon are expected in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The coldest air of the season moves in Wednesday night as the skies clear. Overnight lows will bottom out into the 40s.

High pressure will be in control for Thursday and Friday. Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be unseasonably cool for this time of year. Highs will struggle to get into the 60s with overnight lows into the 40s. Outlying areas may dip into the upper 30s. Our next weather-maker arrives Friday into Saturday with a few showers. Right now, the weekend will feature sunshine and only a slight chance of a shower on Sunday. Below normal temperatures will continue.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Teachers across the Madison Metropolitan School District are raising concerns over the meals...
MMSD teachers raise concerns over school meals
(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies

Latest News

Last 80
Cold Front Moves Through Wednesday
Turning much cooler tomorrow
Very Warm & Humid Today
Extended Forecast
Very Warm & Humid Today
Storm Threat
Stormy Tuesday Morning