Cold Front Moves Through Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front will move through the region this morning. It will bring an increase in clouds after some morning sunshine. With more extensive cloud cover and northerly wind, temperatures will hold steady or slowly fall. Readings this afternoon are expected in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The coldest air of the season moves in Wednesday night as the skies clear. Overnight lows will bottom out into the 40s.

High pressure will be in control for Thursday and Friday. Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be unseasonably cool for this time of year. Highs will struggle to get into the 60s with overnight lows into the 40s. Outlying areas may dip into the upper 30s. Our next weather-maker arrives Friday into Saturday with a few showers. Right now, the weekend will feature sunshine and only a slight chance of a shower on Sunday. Below normal temperatures will continue.

