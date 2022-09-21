Cold Front Moves Through Wednesday

From Summer To Fall Like Conditions
Last 80
(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Mild Night Ahead
  • Spotty Showers Wednesday
  • Coldest Of Season Late Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Unseasonably warm conditions on Tuesday allowed temperatures to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. This fueled some strong to severe storms. While those storms have exited the area, a cold front will approach late tonight and Wednesday with another chance of a few showers and much colder temperatures. Just in time for the official start of fall on Thursday.

Look for increasing clouds tonight with muggy and warm conditions. Overnight lows only dip into the upper 60s. A cluster of strong to severe storms with the cold front will be moving in our direction out of central and northern Wisconsin. Fortunately, this will all but dissipate by the time it gets here. With that being said, there is a spotty shower chance late tonight and into Wednesday morning north of Madison. The rest of the area can expect partly cloudy skies early in the day.

The cold front moves through around midday Wednesday with more extensive cloud cover and some sprinkle and drizzle activity into the afternoon. This will lead to falling temperatures from the 70s to the 60s with gusty northwesterly winds. The coldest air of the season moves in Wednesday night as the skies clear. Overnight lows will bottom out into the 40s.

High pressure sets up camp for Thursday and Friday. Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be unseasonably cold for this time of year. Highs will struggle to get into the 60s with overnight lows into the 40s. Outlying areas may dip into the upper 30s. Our next weathermaker arrives Friday into Saturday with a few showers. Right now, the weekend will feature shower chances both days, but not a washout scenario. Below normal temperatures will continue.

