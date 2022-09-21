Coldest Air Of Season

Key Takeaways

Sprinkles Tonight

60s For High Temperatures

Weekend Rain Chance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front moving through the area will keep some clouds and a few sprinkles around as we head into tonight. After midnight, decreasing clouds and cold temperatures will move in. The coldest air of the season will dip lows into the middle 40s by daybreak. Dress appropriately as you and the kids head out the door Thursday morning.

Fall officially arrives on Thursday and it will feel it. High pressure will move in for Thursday and most of Friday with plenty of sunshine. Don’t let the sun fool you as it will be cold. Highs will be on either side of 60 Thursday and into the lower 60s Friday. Our next weathermaker arrives late Friday with increasing clouds and a chance of showers.

A disturbance moving through this weekend will keep some scattered showers around both Saturday and Sunday. While it won’t be a washout, rain coupled with highs into the 60s will make for a raw weekend at times.

Improving conditions into early next week as sunshine returns. Temperatures will remain below normal with a small chance of showers Monday night into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.