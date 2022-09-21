Fall agriculture tourism underway in South Central Wisconsin

Apples ready for eating at Eplegaarden Orchard & Pumpkin Patch in Fitchburg.
Apples ready for eating at Eplegaarden Orchard & Pumpkin Patch in Fitchburg.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -While the calendar may not yet officially read fall, it’s never too early to start planning weekends trips to your local apple orchard or pumpkin patch. Fall agriculture tourism is in full swing in the Badger State.

While Wisconsin may be known as America’s Dairyland there is much more to experience than milk and cheese. Wisconsin also ranks 11th in apple production across the nation.

David Wildes with Eplegaarden in Fitchburg joins The Morning Show Wednesday to kick off the fall season.

The Eplegaarden offers thousands of acres for apple picking, farm-fresh honey, apple cider, hard cider, cider donuts and pumpkins ripe for picking from the patch.

For a list of Madison-area orchards and farmers markets, see here.

To see Travel Wisconsin’s 7 orchards ‘Worth the Pick’ this fall see here.

