Juveniles taken into custody in string of Madison gas station burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department reported Wednesday that two juveniles were identified as suspects in a string of gas station burglaries across the city that happened earlier this month.

On Sept. 7, MPD said its Burglary Crimes Unit was reviewing all evidence available in an attempt to locate any suspects and connections between four burglaries.

Police stated in an update that the suspects, ages 12 and 13, allegedly smashed the windows of convenience stores overnight in order to enter the buildings and steal items.

Officers have met with, processed and taken the adolescents to the Juvenile Reception Center for charges related to the investigation. MPD did not specify what charges they could face.

The gas stations that were allegedly burglarized were:

Citgo at 2301 Commercial Ave.

BP at 4222 E. Washington Ave.

BP at 4325 Mohawk Dr.

CP Mart at 4905 Commercial Ave.

A fifth burglary was reported at a Mobil gas station on the 600 block of Cottage Grove Road, two days after the initial ones were noted.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.