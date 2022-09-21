New Screamin’ Acres experience opens October 1

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Screamin’ Acres haunted house is back this Halloween season with their new prison experience “Lockup.” The new haunted experience opens its doors Saturday, October 1.

What began in 2011 as a way for 14-year-old Jacob Eugster to make money for college has grown into four haunted houses, over 22,000 square feet of spooky attractions, talented actors, and world class makeup artists.

Check out the Stoughton based thrill this Halloween season, tickets are available for purchase on the Screamin’ Acres website.

