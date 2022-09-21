State Farm encourages those impacted by hailstorm to file claims

After the recent hailstorm, State Farm is encouraging Wisconsin residents to file insurance...
After the recent hailstorm, State Farm is encouraging Wisconsin residents to file insurance claims as soon as possible if their home or vehicle was damaged by the storm.(KFYR)
By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the recent hailstorm, State Farm is encouraging Wisconsin residents to file insurance claims as soon as possible if their home or vehicle was damaged by the storm.

Claims can be submitted by contacting your State Farm agent or submitting through the State Farm app or website.

According to State Farm to file a claim, you must tell them what happened, document the damage with pictures, and, if necessary, complete temporary repairs to prevent further damage. If temporary repairs are needed, take pictures of the repairs, and keep all receipts for the work done.

When repairing the damage caused, State Farm suggests improving building materials, which includes using an impact resistant roof, which could qualify for insurance premium discounts.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Teachers across the Madison Metropolitan School District are raising concerns over the meals...
MMSD teachers raise concerns over school meals
(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies

Latest News

MPD is strategizing how to reduce crime in each of its six districts
Juveniles taken into custody in string of Madison gas station burglaries
Tony Evers orders another special session related to the state's 1849 abortion law.
Evers calls for special session over Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Woman taken into custody for alleged attack with scissors
60% of adults surveyed disapprove of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, the latest MU Law...
More than half disapprove of U.S. Supreme Court’s work, MU Law School poll finds