State Farm encourages those impacted by hailstorm to file claims

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the recent hailstorm, State Farm is encouraging Wisconsin residents to file insurance claims as soon as possible if their home or vehicle was damaged by the storm.

Claims can be submitted by contacting your State Farm agent or submitting through the State Farm app or website.

According to State Farm to file a claim, you must tell them what happened, document the damage with pictures, and, if necessary, complete temporary repairs to prevent further damage. If temporary repairs are needed, take pictures of the repairs, and keep all receipts for the work done.

When repairing the damage caused, State Farm suggests improving building materials, which includes using an impact resistant roof, which could qualify for insurance premium discounts.

