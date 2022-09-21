UW-Madison homecoming concert announced

By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced a concert to kick off this year’s homecoming festivities. The homecoming concert on Thursday, Oct. 13 will be cohosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and consist of a lineup that includes indie pop band Alvvays and local group Slow Pulp.

The concert will take place at the Memorial Union Terrace starting at 7p.m. with Slow Pulp’s set. Alvvays will take to the stage at 8p.m. and perform until 9.p.m. Should weather be an issue, the concert will take place in Shannon Hall. Seating is first come, first served with priority seating for UW-Madison students until 6:45p.m.

Wisconsin Homecoming Committee President, Jacob Carignan said of the festivities, “I am extremely excited about our brand-new Homecoming kickoff concert featuring the Canadian indie pop band Alvvays and the band Slow Pulp. We’ve never held an event like this before, so I’m thrilled we have the opportunity this year, especially since concert opener Slow Pulp was formed here in Madison, I can’t think of a better way to start off the week.”

