UW-Madison students show their gratitude for donors during ‘Thank a Badger Day’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of ‘Thank a Badger Day,’ University of Wisconsin-Madison students had the chance to hand-write thank you cards for university donors and supporters Wednesday.

Students could stop by three locations around the university where they could write their letter(s), grab some free refreshments and enter to win a set of AirPods courtesy of the Wisconsin Foundation & Alumni Association. The cards will be delivered to select Badger alumni and friends, the university said.

The Stewardship Program Manager for the Wisconsin Foundation said students have been more than willing to take some time out of their day to show their gratitude.

“We have a mix of students who are just walking by and see it and get interested, but we’ve also had a couple that showed up with pre-written thank you notes on their cell phones because they saw our emails and wanted to make sure that they could say thank you to the donors,” Weir said.

‘Thank a Badger Day’ is held each year at the university. During the last year over 17,000 new donors have contributed to the university, organizers said.

