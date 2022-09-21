Woman pulls gun on man and his child

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is now facing charges after pointing a gun at a man with his young child in a stroller at a gas station, according to Madison Police.

Tuesday night, officers were called to the BP Gas Station on South Park St. for a weapons offense involving a firearm. A 37-year-old woman asked a man for a pack of cigarettes. When she did not like his response, an argument started, which is when an uninvolved person tried stepping in, according to MPD.

Madison Police say the woman pulled a gun out of her purse with her finger on the trigger for “unknown reasons”. The man told police he feared for the safety of himself and his young child.

The suspect left the scene, and officers found her later where she lives. The woman is now charged with disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety, and felony bail jumping.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Police, or submit an anonymous tip through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

