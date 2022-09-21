Woman taken into custody for alleged attack with scissors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side after she allegedly attacked someone with scissors during a fight, police report.

Authorities responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 7000 block of Flower Lane for reports of a stabbing, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Officers determined that two women got into an argument and physical fight. Police said the suspect, a 29-year-old woman, then pulled out scissors and attacked the victim.

MPD stated that the victim, a 26-year-old woman, was cut with the scissors, bitten and battered. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police took the suspect into custody and she was booked at the Dane County jail. She faces charges of disorderly conduct while armed, substantial battery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.