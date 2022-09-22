16-year-old attacked by four other teens at Madison East High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy was attacked Thursday afternoon by four other teenagers at Madison East High School, prompting an investigation into the incident, Madison Police Department says.

MPD was dispatched to the high school shortly before 2:00 p.m. after receiving a report of battery.

Officials found that a 16-year-old boy was in an empty class when four others came in. The four teens attacked and injured the victim.

The victim received medical treatment after the attack and is expected to make a full recovery.

Two of the four suspects are 17-year-olds and are not students at East High School but attend an alternative program through MMSD. The 17-year-olds will likely face adult criminal charges in the future.

Both parties allegedly had past disagreements, according to MPD. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.