16-year-old attacked by four other teens at Madison East High School

(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy was attacked Thursday afternoon by four other teenagers at Madison East High School, prompting an investigation into the incident, Madison Police Department says.

MPD was dispatched to the high school shortly before 2:00 p.m. after receiving a report of battery.

Officials found that a 16-year-old boy was in an empty class when four others came in. The four teens attacked and injured the victim.

The victim received medical treatment after the attack and is expected to make a full recovery.

Two of the four suspects are 17-year-olds and are not students at East High School but attend an alternative program through MMSD. The 17-year-olds will likely face adult criminal charges in the future.

Both parties allegedly had past disagreements, according to MPD. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports

Latest News

U.S. Marshals Service logo.
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin
Quadren Wilson’s family reacts to the DA’s charge against one DCI officer in the shooting
Quadren Wilson’s family reacts to one agent being charged in the shooting of their son
Quadren Wilson’s family reacts to one agent being charged in the shooting of their son
Quadren Wilson’s family reacts to one agent being charged in the shooting of their son
One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson
One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson
State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly provided an update Thursday on K-12 education in...
State Superintendent delivers State of Education address on K-12 schools