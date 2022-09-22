Dodge Co. Sheriff: Thousands of milk gallons spilled on highway after truck crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two drivers were hospitalized Thursday after a FedEx and milk truck collided in Rubicon Township, the Dodge County Sheriff’s office reported.

The trucks collided at the intersection of County Highway N and County Highway P when one of the drivers failed to yield to the other, officials say. Dodge Co. officials say the Fed Ex truck driver was stopped driving west on N and hit the Western Star milk truck, which was driving south, when he attempted to turn onto P.

When the two trucks hit each other, the milk truck turned over, spilling approximately 5,800 gallons of milk on the highway, the Sheriff’s department said

The 26-year-old Fedex driver and the 28-year-old milk truck driver were both transported to the hospital for injuries. Dodge Co. officials said County Highway P, between County Highway N to the east and County Highway N to the west is closed to clean up the collision.

Hartford Fire Department, Hartford EMS, Dodge County Emergency Response Team and the Dodge County Highway Department all responded to the initial crash and it is being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County MCSAP Inspector.

