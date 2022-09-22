Fall weather could be here to stay

Key Takeaways

Sunny but cool today

Rain chances return over the weekend

Temperatures look to remain cool next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The fall weather has arrived just in time for the fall equinox today! Fall officially begins at 8:03 pm tonight, but we’ll be feeling like fall well before then. High temperatures will stay in the low 60s today, as more cool air pours in from the north. Winds will be on the breezier side at about 10-15 mph. With skies remaining clear overnight, that will really allow our temperatures to drop! Some locations could see low temperatures in the upper 30s.

Our next system will approach out of the Central Plains, bringing us some scattered showers over the weekend. The leading edge of the system could bring a bit of rain in on Friday, but the bulk of it will likely fall overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The daytime hours of the weekend won’t be completely dry, but it shouldn’t be a complete washout.

Temperature-wise it looks like we’ll be sticking with the fall chill! High temperatures will struggle to get above 65° in the next 7-days, with overnight lows ranging from the low 40s to the mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.