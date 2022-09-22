Groundbreaking begins for Oregon Culver’s

You'll soon be able to get butterburgers, crinkle cut fries and frozen custard in the City of Oregon.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What started out little and small will soon become big and tall

Oregon’s little Culver’s is going from a toy display to a fully operational culver’s location.

Oregon residents are ready to welcome themselves to deliciousness.

“It’s more than just a Culver’s coming here,” Corey Reilly said. “It’s turned into this whole movement almost.”

Construction for the Oregon Culver’s was supposed to begin back in April, and after several setbacks, Oregon resident Dana Terrain looked for ways to speed up the process.

The mastermind behind the little Culver’s said the community made Wednesday’s groundbreaking possible.

“It’s not just me,” Terrian said. “I started this, okay, but it’s the rest of the community that responded. They came by and added to it, fed the love and it accumulated. So, thank you to them.”

The Oregon Culver’s will feature a new drive thru system with multiple lanes and various ways to order your food.

“An order pickup for call-ins where you go through a lane, ‘’ co-founder Craig Culver said. “There’s going to be two drive thru lanes. We’re going to have pods outside with an order taker outside. It’s going to be different than any Culver’s we currently have.”

All the little toy cars were picked following the groundbreaking and will be donated to goodwill.

There were a total of 1,641 toy cars that joined the little Culver’s community.

