Knowing the symptoms of an aneurysm could save your life

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Knowing the signs of an aneurysm could save your life, said UW Health neurologist Dr. Luke Bradbury. Symptoms of an aneurysm, which is a bulging blood vessel in the brain, include blurred or double vision, a droopy eyelid, a dilated pupil, pain above or behind one eye, and weakness or numbness.

“If you experience these symptoms, contact your primary care provider quickly, and you can be screened using a brain scan,” Bradbury said. “We want to catch these as soon as possible to avoid a rupture, which can be deadly.”

Should an aneurysm rupture, time is of the essence said Bradbury. “I can’t stress enough how important acting quickly is,” he said. “If you can’t call for help yourself, alert someone nearby as fast as you can.”

Symptoms of a ruptured aneurysm are like that of an aneurysm before it ruptures but can include more severe symptoms such as a sudden and severe headache, nausea and vomiting, confusion, a stiff neck, and even seizures.

