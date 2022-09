PARDEEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A child was hit by a vehicle, and a UW Med Flight was called last night in Pardeeville, according to the Pardeeville Fire Department.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the crash happened on Haynes Rd. around 5 p.m. and the child was pulseless and not breathing.

The current condition of the child is not known.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.