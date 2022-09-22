MFD: Workers evacuated roof during fire on East Washington

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers evacuated off the roof of a building when a structure fire started on East Washington Wednesday night.

Five workers were able to evacuate the roof of the Research Products building at the corner of Brearly and Main St. around 6:15 p.m., the Madison Fire Department said.

The workers were able to self-evacuate to an adjacent building.

Callers reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building, according to MFD.

Firefighters said the fire took about a half hour to get under control.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. A damage estimate was not given at this time.

