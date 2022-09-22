One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the state agents involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson during his arrest earlier this year has been charged, Dane County court records confirm.

Dane County court records indicate that a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon, was filed against Mark Wagner Thursday morning. He appeared at 8:30 a.m. in Dane County Circuit Court and court records also note that Quadren Wilson’s attorney Steve Eisenberg was present.

The court commissioner set Wagner’s signature bond at $500, which he will need to pay only if he misses a court date.

Wagner will appear in court again on Oct. 28 for a status conference.

If convicted, the charge carries a maximum possible penalty of $25,000 or 10 years in prison.

As of 9 a.m., no charges have been filed against the other state agent, Nathan Peskie.

NBC15 News has reached out to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice and Wisconsin Professional Police Association for comment and will update this story as we learn more. NBC15 has also reached out to both attorneys involved.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office is expected to announce if it will charge two state agents in the shooting of Quadren Wilson.

Dane County Board Supervisor Tim Kiefer asked Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne when the decision would be made during the Sept. 14 county board meeting.

“I have made a decision and that decision, that information will be likely come public next week, sometime,” Ozanne said.

Ozanne did not specify what day he would be making the announcement.

Ozanne said in July that there was no “specific timeline” for when he would make a charging decision on whether or not he thinks the shooting was justified.

According to unsealed search warrants, officers say they thought Wilson fired first, but since the arrest, investigators have confirmed he was unarmed at the time he was taken into custody. Wilson’s family says law enforcement officers shot him five times after they stopped his car in Madison on Feb. 3 and tried to arrest him on a drug violation. Wilson survived his wounds.

The two agents who fired their weapons on the scene were identified as DCI Special Agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office previously sent out a press release saying they had completed their investigation into Wilson’s case and had turned everything over to the DA’s office. Two county board members, including Kiefer, had criticized the DA’s office in a prior meeting, arguing it was taking too long to make a charging decision.

Quadren Wilson (WMTV/Jason Rice)

