Quadren Wilson’s family reacts to one agent being charged in the shooting of their son

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quadren Wilson’s parents are grateful one charge was filed against an officer who shot their son in February, but said more charges are needed.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne filed a second-degree recklessly endangering safety- use of a dangerous weapon charge against DCI special agent Mark Wagner on Thursday.

Wilson’s father Nora Morris said this is the first step toward justice for his son.

“I’m glad that justice is finally starting to prevail, but it’s just starting. There’s a lot to learn,” Nora said.

Wilson’s mother Stacy Morris wants to know why charges have not been filed against another officer.

According to court documents, DCI special agent Nathan Peskie also fired a weapon at Wilson.

“I just want the other one to be charged,” Stacy said. “Justice for Quadren.”

Wilson’s family and friends have rallied during “Justice for Quadren” marches earlier in 2022.

Family friend King Rick joined the family and spoke outside of the Dane County Courthouse on Thursday.

“Even though this is symbolic of a victory, it’s not a complete victory, it’s not a victory as a whole,” Rick said. “Quadren is still suffering damages from being shot in the back. The community is still upset.”

During previous protests, the family stated Wilson was shot five times in the back. According to the criminal complaint released to the public on Thursday, seven shots were fired but only one hit Wilson’s back, but five fragments injured him.

NBC15 News asked if the criminal complaint detail changed the family’s sentiment, they said they had not read the complaint yet.

