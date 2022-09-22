Request a song to help families facing hunger

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get your favorite song played on the radio and help families facing hunger.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and 105.5 Triple M are hosting a Request-A-Thon to raise money. For every $25 donation, Jonathan and Kitty will play a song you request. Each donation can provide up over 60 meals. Larger donations will automatically be bumped to the top of the request list.

Over 125,000 people are struggling with food insecurity across Southwestern Wisconsin.

Second Harvest Foodbank Director of Marketing Kris Tazelaar says the need is crucial as families deal with record-high inflation.

“We’re almost pushing out as much food as we did during the height of the pandemic and so that’s what these funds are going to go to and continue to support,” said Tazelaar.

The Request-A-Thon is a part of Hunger Action Month.

“Hunger doesn’t go away when Hunger Action Month stops,” said Tazelaar. “Hunger is 365 days a year and that’s why Second Harvest is here.”

You can make your song request by going online or calling 844-8HUNGER.

