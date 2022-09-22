Request a song to help families facing hunger

Get your favorite song played on the radio and help those struggling with food insecurity.
Get your favorite song played on the radio and help those struggling with food insecurity.
Get your favorite song played on the radio and help those struggling with food insecurity.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get your favorite song played on the radio and help families facing hunger.

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and 105.5 Triple M are hosting a Request-A-Thon to raise money. For every $25 donation, Jonathan and Kitty will play a song you request. Each donation can provide up over 60 meals. Larger donations will automatically be bumped to the top of the request list.

Over 125,000 people are struggling with food insecurity across Southwestern Wisconsin.

Second Harvest Foodbank Director of Marketing Kris Tazelaar says the need is crucial as families deal with record-high inflation.

“We’re almost pushing out as much food as we did during the height of the pandemic and so that’s what these funds are going to go to and continue to support,” said Tazelaar.

The Request-A-Thon is a part of Hunger Action Month.

“Hunger doesn’t go away when Hunger Action Month stops,” said Tazelaar. “Hunger is 365 days a year and that’s why Second Harvest is here.”

You can make your song request by going online or calling 844-8HUNGER.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just...
Body recovered from Lake Monona
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a Stoughton man was killed after his vehicle struck a...
Stoughton man killed after vehicle crashes into tree

Latest News

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson
Oregon Culver's Groundbreaking
Groundbreaking begins for Oregon Culver’s
Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far...
Maema Njongmeta’s success rooted in faith, football and family