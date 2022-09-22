Southwest passengers surprised with ukuleles on flight to Hawaii

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight,...
All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight, provided by Guitar Center.(Southwest Airlines and Guitar Center/BON VOYAGED /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (Gray News) – Passengers on a flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu got a special surprise Wednesday.

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight, provided by Guitar Center.

A Facebook post from the airline claims you can learn to play the instrument in 20 minutes or less.

“We can’t wait for our customers to show off their new musical talent!” Southwest Airlines said in the post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just...
Body recovered from Lake Monona
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a Stoughton man was killed after his vehicle struck a...
Stoughton man killed after vehicle crashes into tree

Latest News

Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
An Amber Alert has been issued for Laniyah R. Hampton (left). She is believed Paul Williams III...
Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl from Madison
An abortion protest is shown in this file photo.
White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis
A new device is erasing pain for some patients and helping them put off a total knee replacement.
New device tested to ease severe knee pain in arthritis patients