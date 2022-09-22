State Superintendent delivers State of Education address on K-12 schools

The superintendent discussed topics including eliminating the achievement gap, creating safe...
The superintendent discussed topics including eliminating the achievement gap, creating safe learning environments and increasing investment in public education.(NBC15)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly provided an update Thursday on K-12 education in Wisconsin while speaking during this year’s State of Education address at the Capitol.

The superintendent discussed topics including eliminating the achievement gap, creating safe learning environments and increasing investment in public education.

“We need robust, ongoing, reliable funding for our public schools and libraries across Wisconsin. Without increased funding, schools and libraries cannot meet the needs of kids - or of all of us,” Underly said.

Underly added that schools are the foundation of democracy and students need to know how to examine the past, think critically about the present and make informed decisions about the future.

“All of that means that the state of education in Wisconsin, and the future of our democracy, stands on the shoulders of students who must be safe and nurtured, and who engage in challenging curriculum. Because nurturing, challenging classrooms make it possible to learn and act on critical thinking,” Underly said.

You can read more about Underly’s expectations for Wisconsin schools in a one-on-one with Leigh Mills here.

