Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports

TOWN OF MEDINA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died and two others were transported to a hospital following a Wednesday night crash in the Town of Medina, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Investigation revealed that just before 8 p.m. a vehicle traveling westbound on STH 19 was turning south on CTH TT when it was rear ended and pushed into the eastbound lane of STH 19. That vehicle was then struck by a third vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle that was pushed into the eastbound lane and struck were pronounced dead at scene. The other two drivers were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said their crash reconstruction team is continuing to investigate the crash. The identity of the deceased will be released at a later time by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

