Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports

(WCJB)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MEDINA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died and two others were transported to a hospital following a Wednesday night crash in the Town of Medina, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Investigation revealed that just before 8 p.m. a vehicle traveling westbound on STH 19 was turning south on CTH TT when it was rear ended and pushed into the eastbound lane of STH 19. That vehicle was then struck by a third vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle that was pushed into the eastbound lane and struck were pronounced dead at scene. The other two drivers were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said their crash reconstruction team is continuing to investigate the crash. The identity of the deceased will be released at a later time by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just...
Body recovered from Lake Monona
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a Stoughton man was killed after his vehicle struck a...
Stoughton man killed after vehicle crashes into tree

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for Laniyah R. Hampton (left). She is believed Paul Williams III...
Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl from Madison
Get your favorite song played on the radio and help those struggling with food insecurity.
Request a song to help families facing hunger
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
One state agent charged in shooting of Quadren Wilson