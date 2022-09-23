Absentee ballots in the mail for voters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Absentee ballots are in the mail for City of Madison voters.

Voters who have a request on file for an absentee ballot will receive theirs shortly, says the City of Madison clerk’s office.

Voters are encouraged to ensure that their absentee ballot certificate envelope is sealed and complete before returning it to the city clerk’s office. A complete envelope includes the voter signature, witness signature, and the witness’s address.

An absentee voter must return their own completed ballot by 8p.m. on Election Day for it to count. The ballot can be returned in a variety of ways, including by mail, or in person to an in-person absentee voting location, the City Clerk’s office, or directly to their polling place.

If voting by mail for the November 8 general election, the City Clerk’s Office encourages absentee voters to request and return their completed ballots as soon as possible.

