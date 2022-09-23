Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October

Agrace thrift store
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Sep. 22, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday.

Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.

In addition to the physical expansion of the store, the Stoughton Road location’s hours will be lengthened to Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All proceeds from the store go to helping fund Agrace’s grief support groups and other programs for the community, including the Agrace Grief Support Center in Fitchburg.

Agrace is also run almost completely by volunteers, and the store said more volunteers are always needed to help with staging displays on the expanded sales floor, as well as customer service and cashiering.

Those interested in volunteering can call Agrace at (608) 327-7163 or visit //Agrace.org/Volunteer.

