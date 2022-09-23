Celebrate the beginning of fall with these fun events!

Destination Madison's Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four fun fall events this weekend.
By Leigh Mills
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday is the first full day of fall, and it certainly feels like it!

And luckily, there are plenty of seasonal events to check out over the weekend to bring in the fall cheer.

Highlights include: New Glarus Oktoberfest, a two night celebration of John Coltrane at Café Coda, the Monroe Street Festival and Día de Fútbol.

For more information about any of these upcoming events, and the latest updates on weekly events and activities happening in the Madison area, visit Destination Madison’s website.

