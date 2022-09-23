City of Madison warns of credit card outages in city-owned parking areas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Parking Division warns residents of anticipated credit card processing outages in city-owned parking garages and lots beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, September 24.

City officials believe that scheduled network maintenance may result in system outages. Credit and debit card services will likely resume later that morning.

The city emphasizes several important details to keep in mind during the outage:

Cash payments are required until the work is completed later that morning and credit card services are restored.

All locations will see an impact, except for Wilson Street Garage and Brayton Lot.

Monthly Parking Permit pass function will be interrupted at garages during the maintenance period.

Staff will be present and available to assist patrons at all facilities.

Staff will be available via the Helpline at garage entry/exit stations.

Pay-on-foot stations will remain available for cash use to pre-pay prior to exiting.

There will be no impact to credit card payments at city-wide parking meters or multi-space pay stations in lots.

The Parking Division notes that lines may be longer than usually and that residents should expect delays.

