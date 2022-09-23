Cross Plains PD release photos, videos of skid steer theft suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains Police Department released videos and photos Friday of a suspect in the theft of a skid steer and trailer.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice sent out an alert for the theft last weekend, noting a vehicle backed up to a trailer hauling a skid steer at Kalscheur Implement and drove away without the owner knowing.

In the newly released videos, officers detailed that the suspect first appears at the farm equipment supplier around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with another utility trailer. The suspect looks at lawn tractors and other items, then leaves for about 15 minutes.

The suspect returned without the utility trailer, backed up and hooked the Gehl skid steer on the trailer. The suspect then drove west on State Highway 14/Main Street, toward Black Earth.

The stolen black dual axle skid steer trailer was hauling a yellow Gehl 5640 skid steer with the SN# 504568, according to the DOJ.

The suspect appeared to be driving a SUV, authorities added.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Cross Plains PD at 608-798-4100.

