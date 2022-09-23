Dreary Weekend Ahead

Key Takeaways

Weekend Showers

Little Sunshine

Cold Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Clouds and scattered showers have returned as we move into Friday evening and night. While not overly heavy, it will make for a dreary night for high school football games. Overnight lows will be down into the lower 50s.

The weekend will be unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and sporadic showers. While not a washout, there will be the chance of some rain drops both Saturday and Sunday. Limited sunshine will keep highs into the 60s and lows into the 50s. Lingering cloud cover and sprinkles will continue into early next week.

There are indication of an even colder air mass by the middle of next week that may hold highs into the 50s and overnight lows down around 40. This could bring a better chance of frost area-wide depending on how the pattern sets up.

