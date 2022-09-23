Fall Starts With A Chill

Key Takeaways

Patchy Frost Tonight

Cold Temperatures Remain

Unsettled Pattern Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fall officially stated at 8:04 this evening and it is going to feel like it for the foreseeable future. With mostly clear skies tonight, we are expecting the coldest air of the season as overnight lows dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. There is a Frost Advisory in place for Juneau and Adams counties where patchy frost is possible by Friday morning.

Friday will start off cold with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds quickly move back in by midday and scattered showers will develop by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be into the lower 60s. Isolated to scattered showers continue Friday night and could impact the Friday Football Blitz. Overnight lows are down to the lower 50s.

The weekend will be unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and sporadic showers. While not a washout, there will be the chance of some rain drops both Saturday and Sunday. Limited sunshine will keep highs into the 60s and lows into the 50s. Lingering cloud cover and sprinkles will continue into early next week.

There are indication of an even colder airmass by the middle of next week that may hold highs into the 50s and overnight lows down around 40. This could bring a better chance of frost area-wide depending on how the pattern sets up.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.