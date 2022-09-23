Fall Starts With A Chill

Well Below Normal Temperatures
Fall Starts
Fall Starts(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Patchy Frost Tonight
  • Cold Temperatures Remain
  • Unsettled Pattern Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Fall officially stated at 8:04 this evening and it is going to feel like it for the foreseeable future. With mostly clear skies tonight, we are expecting the coldest air of the season as overnight lows dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. There is a Frost Advisory in place for Juneau and Adams counties where patchy frost is possible by Friday morning.

Friday will start off cold with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds quickly move back in by midday and scattered showers will develop by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be into the lower 60s. Isolated to scattered showers continue Friday night and could impact the Friday Football Blitz. Overnight lows are down to the lower 50s.

The weekend will be unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and sporadic showers. While not a washout, there will be the chance of some rain drops  both Saturday and Sunday. Limited sunshine will keep highs into the 60s and lows into the 50s. Lingering cloud cover and sprinkles will continue into early next week.

There are indication of an even colder airmass by the middle of next week that may hold highs into the 50s and overnight lows down around 40. This could bring a better chance of frost area-wide depending on how the pattern sets up.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies

Latest News

Overnight lows nearing the 30s tonight!
Fall weather could be here to stay
Cool temperatures over the next week
Fall weather could be here to stay
Coldest Of Season
Coldest Air Of Season
Turning much cooler over the next several days
Cold Front Moves Through Today