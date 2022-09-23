Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville

The exterior of the new Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin building
The exterior of the new Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin building(Tim Elliott)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is showing off their new facility to the public. The more than $4 million building has been years in the making.

“Our capital campaign spanned five years, so pretty long,” said Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach coordinator.

The new property is located on County Highway G, just south of Janesville.

“We have more than 40 acres of land and it’s two times the size of our old building, so we are super excited to have more space for our animals here,” said Stephens.

The lobby at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville
The lobby at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville(Tim Elliott)

Their old headquarters on Arch Street was in desperate need of updating. The HSSW operated out of their old building for more than 40 years. Veterinarians were often performing surgery in a large truck parked out back, but not anymore.

“Now we have a surgery suite that is inside and not outside in a truck,” said Stephens.

Crews broke ground on the facility in July of 2021 after years of fundraising from the public.

“We had lot of donations to our capital campaign, thanks to the community. They are really what made this building possible,” said Stephens.

NBC15's Tim Elliott cuddles up with Angus, a kitten up for adoption
NBC15's Tim Elliott cuddles up with Angus, a kitten up for adoption(Tim Elliott)

Staff is happy to be in a building that has a lot more space than the old location.

“Before we were all spread out in offices and tiny corners and different areas in our old shelter, so we were really cramped and didn’t have a lot of space. But now a dedicated office area for our staff to be working and be collaborative in. It’s definitely a more productive area for us,” added Stephens.

The public is invited to come check out the new facility from 1-5pm on Friday, September 23rd. If you can’t make it Friday, you can come on Saturday from 10am until 2 pm. The address is 4700 S. County Road G in Janesville.

If you’d like to donate or check out the pets up for adoption visit www.petsgohome.org.

NBC15 Chief Photojournalist Curt Lenz says hello to his new friend Pearl, a 3 month old pit mix...
NBC15 Chief Photojournalist Curt Lenz says hello to his new friend Pearl, a 3 month old pit mix available for adoption(Tim Elliott)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies

Latest News

drive safe vision zero network
Section of Portage Road will see speed limits drop next week
A canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered Thursday from Lake Mendota, according to the...
3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota
Sept. 23 marks 24 years since disappearance of Amber Wilde
Pregame rituals at Gus’s Diner
Pregame rituals at Gus’s Diner