Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville is showing off their new facility to the public. The more than $4 million building has been years in the making.

“Our capital campaign spanned five years, so pretty long,” said Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach coordinator.

The new property is located on County Highway G, just south of Janesville.

“We have more than 40 acres of land and it’s two times the size of our old building, so we are super excited to have more space for our animals here,” said Stephens.

The lobby at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville (Tim Elliott)

Their old headquarters on Arch Street was in desperate need of updating. The HSSW operated out of their old building for more than 40 years. Veterinarians were often performing surgery in a large truck parked out back, but not anymore.

“Now we have a surgery suite that is inside and not outside in a truck,” said Stephens.

Crews broke ground on the facility in July of 2021 after years of fundraising from the public.

“We had lot of donations to our capital campaign, thanks to the community. They are really what made this building possible,” said Stephens.

NBC15's Tim Elliott cuddles up with Angus, a kitten up for adoption (Tim Elliott)

Staff is happy to be in a building that has a lot more space than the old location.

“Before we were all spread out in offices and tiny corners and different areas in our old shelter, so we were really cramped and didn’t have a lot of space. But now a dedicated office area for our staff to be working and be collaborative in. It’s definitely a more productive area for us,” added Stephens.

The public is invited to come check out the new facility from 1-5pm on Friday, September 23rd. If you can’t make it Friday, you can come on Saturday from 10am until 2 pm. The address is 4700 S. County Road G in Janesville.

If you’d like to donate or check out the pets up for adoption visit www.petsgohome.org.

NBC15 Chief Photojournalist Curt Lenz says hello to his new friend Pearl, a 3 month old pit mix available for adoption (Tim Elliott)

