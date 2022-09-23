Interact with historical displays during Lafayette County’s ‘Night at the Museum’

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The history of Lafayette County is being celebrated over the next few days during a “Night at the Museum’ celebration.

The Lafayette County Historical Society is hosting the event at Veteran’s Memorial Park, where visitors can interact with a number of historical displays that magically come to life. A fur trade era encampment and Civil War artillery unit are two highlights of the three day celebration, according to the historical society.

President of the board at the historical society Barb Nemac said in addition to raising awareness of their museum, this weekend’s event serves another important purpose.

“We celebrate the history. It’s important for everyone to know how we got here and why we are the way we are. The history, the good, the bad we might as well learn it and learn from it, Nemac said.

History lover and volunteer at the event Joseph Boll said he enjoys teaching the community about the history of his hometown.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that we did have some famous people in town here at one time,” Boll said. “For example, way back in the early 1900s we had two lady doctors now that’s very unheard of back in that time.”

Night at the Museum is continuing through the weekend, with festivities beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

