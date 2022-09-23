Madison Symphony Orchestra set for another season at Overture Hall

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday, Saturday and Sunday the Madison Symphony Orchestra returns for another exciting season at Overture Hall.

Oboe soloist Marc Fink will be performing Mozart’s Oboe Concerto in C Major with the orchestra.

Fink spent 48 years with the Madison Symphony Orchestra before retiring, but he couldn’t put the instrument down.

Fink joined us on NBC15 News Thursday to give us a sample of what to expect from the Symphony this season.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies

Latest News

The new fire station will be reconstructed to meet public safety standards and accommodate...
Town of Beloit receives over $7.6 million for new fire station
UW System sees record levels of new student enrollment
3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota
3,000-year-old dugout canoe recovered from Lake Mendota
U.S. Marshals Service logo.
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin