Madison Symphony Orchestra set for another season at Overture Hall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday, Saturday and Sunday the Madison Symphony Orchestra returns for another exciting season at Overture Hall.

Oboe soloist Marc Fink will be performing Mozart’s Oboe Concerto in C Major with the orchestra.

Fink spent 48 years with the Madison Symphony Orchestra before retiring, but he couldn’t put the instrument down.

Fink joined us on NBC15 News Thursday to give us a sample of what to expect from the Symphony this season.

