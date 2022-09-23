Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies

An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who was one of eight people injured in an explosion that tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building has died.

Authorities have determined the blast resulted from an ignition of natural gas.

Chicago fire officials said Friday that the most seriously injured person had succumbed to injuries following Tuesday’s blast.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Shabron Robinson of Chicago.

The Chicago Fire Department said Friday that its investigators have “determined the source of the explosion to be the ignition of natural gas.”

The cause of the ignition remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies

Latest News

Zhengdong Cheng was arrested in 2020 on charges of conspiracy, making false statements and wire...
Professor, NASA researcher pleads guilty in China ties case
One vehicle crash closes portion of U.S. Highway 12
One vehicle crash closes portion of U.S. Highway 12
Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York.
Dow hits 2022 low as markets sell off on recession fears
The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka effective immediately for the 2022-23 season.
Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia