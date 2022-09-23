Moms group tries to keep students safe at East High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Moms On a Mission is a group of parents trying to provide a safe environment for students during open lunch hour at East High School.

According to a police report, one student sustained injuries after an altercation between four other Madison Metropolitan School District students on Wednesday. The 16-year-old male needed medical aid but is expected to recover and the four students who attacked him could face charges.

Despite the latest incident, MMSD communications director Tim LeMonds said the school environment is improving with the help of Moms On a Mission or M.O.M.

Noelle Brusky co-founded the group with four other East High mothers to make students feel safe.

”It always takes a village and I can tell that our village is getting stronger,” Brusky said. ”Everyday we’re trying to deflect conflict and most of the time we are successful but not all of the time.”

The group keeps watch during open lunch, a time when she and school officials said fights tend to break out between students.

”We’re going to have blips along the way this school year. We had one a couple days ago but right away we got together, went out into those communities and the next day and today so far are peaceful,” LeMonds said.

He also said violent behavior is exhibited by very few students.

”That involves a very small group of our students but the large majority of our students are doing the right thing, makings smart choices and choosing not to participate in that kind of behavior and it’s really unfortunate because there are great things happening inside and outside of East High School with our students,” LeMonds said.

Brusky said M.O.M. raised $8,000 to distribute snacks and water while they keep watch at different locations around the school.

”I believe that all kids need love and maybe some aren’t getting all the love they need so at lunch they can get it from us,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.