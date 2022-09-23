NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Brianna!

NBC15's Pet of the Week, Brianna the dog, came into the WMTV studio on Friday for an interview.
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week has fur as soft as a velour tracksuit!

Brianna is definitely a larger girl at around 80 pounds, but she is very smart — she already knows ‘sit’ and ‘lay down’! She loves a good treat, and she could definitely pick up some more tricks with a little practice.

Just about 2-and-a-half years old and a Boxer/Mastiff mix, Brianna loves people and other dogs, and she would probably do well with kids also.

And, if you’ll let her, she might even stand up and give you the sweetest puppy hug! Oh, and puppy kisses, too, of course.

Interested in adopting Brianna? She is available now at the Green County Humane Society.

