One vehicle crash closes portion of U.S. Highway 12

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on a portion of U.S. Highway 12 near Baraboo are shut down Friday due to a one-vehicle crash, Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed.

All east and westbound lanes on Highway 12 between Highway 136 and County Highway W are closed due to the crash. The crashed occurred near Baraboo at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and EMS responded to the scene.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department could not confirm if there were injuries or how long the highway will be closed.

