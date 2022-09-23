Overturned semi blocks 2 left lanes of I-39/90/94 NB near Madison

The three left lanes on I-39/90/94 northbound near Madison are blocked Friday due to an overturned semi-truck.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two left lanes of I-39/90/94 northbound near Madison are blocked Friday due to an overturned semi-truck.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out an alert just after noon, saying the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. near mile marker 135 and was blocking three lanes of traffic.

Around 12:15 p.m., the department said in an update that only the two left lanes were closed due to the incident.

Dane County Dispatch did not know what caused the semi to turn over and said that it didn’t appear that anyone was injured.

The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest unit is at the scene.

The DOT’s alert estimated that the incident would take two hours to clear.

