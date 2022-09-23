Parthenon Gyros celebrates 50 year anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Throwing it back to 1972.

That’s when Parthenon Gyros first opened in downtown Madison.

The price of a Parthenon Gyro that year was $1.35. They offered gyros for that same price Thursday in honor of their 50 year anniversary.

“It was nuts,” Parthenon Gyros co-owner Erin Vranas said. “We had a line out the door, down the block, wrapped around and people were in such good spirits and they were having so much fun.”

As a part of their celebration, the restaurant also held a gyro eating contest. It’s the first time they’ve done so in 30 years.

Contestants had 10 minutes to eat as many gyros as possible, with the winner earning free gyros for a year.

“So we were like, ‘you know what, what if we bring it back for the 50 year anniversary and create some hype around it’ and there was a lot of hype,” Vranas said. “I can’t believe how many people turned out.”

Vranas said today’s turnout may have set another milestone.

“This has been the busiest day so far this year,” Vranas said. “But it’s really cool because all our staff are having such a blast and that’s all that matters.”

The all-time record of gyros eaten in Parthenon Gyros’ eating contest is 14.

The winner from Thursday’s event was able to scarf down just three, but Vranas said they may run the contest back again next year.

