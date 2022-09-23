Pregame rituals at Gus’s Diner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sports are often synonymous with superstitions.

Athletes may have a favorite pair of socks they wear every game, or a song they listen to during warm ups, but for Keontez Lewis and Skyler Bell, it’s eating at the same place every week.

The Wisconsin wide receivers eat at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie every Thursday morning before their game, and then again on Sundays.

Lewis and Bell both live together and discovered Gus’s Diner at the start of football season.

“That’s our spot they know us in there,” Bell said. “We’re in there twice a week every week.”

If you’ve never been to Gus’s Diner before... Bell can tell you exactly what to get.

“Homestyle french toast, scrambled eggs with cheese, your choice sausage or bacon and then after that they have shakes and drinks, I’m a shake guy,” Bell said.

Bell and Lewis met when Lewis transferred from UCLA to Wisconsin over the 2021 winter break.

“We kind of just gelled right away,” Bell said. “Being in the receiver room with him we can relate to each other a lot, we’re from the same kind of upbringing.”

The feeling is mutual for Lewis. He said there’s a tight bond amongst everyone in the Wisconsin receiver room, and it translates well to the field.

“We all really gel together,” Lewis said. “We work together and push each other hard and trust each other so we all want each other to be great.”

Both Lewis and Bell combined for three touchdowns in Wisconsin’s 66-7 victory over New Mexico State.

Up next the Badgers will travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on No. Ohio State.

