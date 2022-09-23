Pregame rituals at Gus’s Diner

Two Badgers bond over breakfast food and football.
Athletes may have a favorite pair of socks they wear every game, or a song they listen to...
Athletes may have a favorite pair of socks they wear every game, or a song they listen to during warm ups, but for Keontez Lewis and Skyler Bell, it’s eating at the same place every week.(NBC15)
By Leah Doherty
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sports are often synonymous with superstitions.

Athletes may have a favorite pair of socks they wear every game, or a song they listen to during warm ups, but for Keontez Lewis and Skyler Bell, it’s eating at the same place every week.

The Wisconsin wide receivers eat at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie every Thursday morning before their game, and then again on Sundays.

Lewis and Bell both live together and discovered Gus’s Diner at the start of football season.

“That’s our spot they know us in there,” Bell said. “We’re in there twice a week every week.”

If you’ve never been to Gus’s Diner before... Bell can tell you exactly what to get.

“Homestyle french toast, scrambled eggs with cheese, your choice sausage or bacon and then after that they have shakes and drinks, I’m a shake guy,” Bell said.

Bell and Lewis met when Lewis transferred from UCLA to Wisconsin over the 2021 winter break.

“We kind of just gelled right away,” Bell said. “Being in the receiver room with him we can relate to each other a lot, we’re from the same kind of upbringing.”

The feeling is mutual for Lewis. He said there’s a tight bond amongst everyone in the Wisconsin receiver room, and it translates well to the field.

“We all really gel together,” Lewis said. “We work together and push each other hard and trust each other so we all want each other to be great.”

Both Lewis and Bell combined for three touchdowns in Wisconsin’s 66-7 victory over New Mexico State.

Up next the Badgers will travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on No. Ohio State.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies

Latest News

Wisconsin's John Torchio (15) celebrates his interception and touchdown return during the first...
No. 3 Ohio St out to extend streak vs Badgers in B10 opener
Maema Njongmeta and his parents Leo and Lynda at a Wisconsin football game.
Maema Njongmeta’s success rooted in faith, football and family
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Buccaneers WR Evans suspended one game, could miss Packers Sunday
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before the start of an NFL...
Packers defeat Bears 27-10 for first victory of the season