Rain moves in later today

Key Takeaways

Increasing clouds today

Scattered showers tonight

Few showers linger into the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds are building this morning ahead of our next weather-maker. We should remain dry through the day today, with more cool temperatures in the mid to low 60s. A stray shower or two is possible this evening, but most of the rain will arrive overnight.

Scattered showers will move in and push out by the time most of us wake up Saturday morning. Most of the day will be overcast, with a few isolated showers possible. We could see another quick burst of rain late on Saturday as the backside of this system moves out, but most of Sunday should be dry. Temperatures will be a bit warmer this weekend, with more of us making it into the mid-60s.

Looking ahead to the next workweek, it looks mainly sunny but still on the cool side. Highs will likely remain in the low 60s (maybe upper 50s some days), and overnight lows will near the upper 30s some nights. Fall is most definitely in the air!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.