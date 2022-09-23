Section of Portage Road will see speed limits drop next week

drive safe vision zero network(City of Madison)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers will need to slow down on a section of Portage Road starting next week as it undergoes a speed reduction.

The section of Portage Road from East Washington Avenue to Churchill Heights Park is the latest roadway to undergo speed limit changes under the Vision Zero initiative, the City of Madison explained Friday.

The speed limit will be reduced from 30 mph to 25 mph starting on Monday, Sept 26. Temporary signs will be put up to alert drivers of the change.

Portage Road, located near the airport, is a residential street with apartment buildings, homes, a park and a school all nearby.

City officials said that seven people have been seriously hurt since 2016 on Portage Road and there have been multiple crashes with minor injuries.

Speed reductions through Vision Zero have already taken place this year on some of the city’s busiest arteries, which include East Washington Avenue, John Nolen Drive, Mineral Point Road and Old Sauk Road.

The last speed reduction of 2022 will happen on Segoe Road, from University Avenue to Odana Road.

