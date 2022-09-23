State Patrol: Aerial enforcement happening in Dane Co. Friday

A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin highway officials will have eyes from the skies this weekend as they conduct aerial enforcement in three counties, including Dane County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said that it will monitor Friday on I-94 in Dane County and Dunn County. It will also head to WIS 57/County Y in Door County on Saturday.

If a pilot sees drivers speeding or committing any traffic violations, they will communicate with a ground-based team below to conduct a traffic stop.

State Patrol said that it makes these announcements public to help reinforce its goal of improving safety through complying with traffic laws voluntarily, not merely to issue citations.

The enforcement will take place as long as weather allows it.

