Town of Beloit receives over $7.6 million for new fire station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials from Wisconsin’s Department of Administration and Department of Safety and Professional Services presented a $7,675,000 award to the Town of Beloit to fund a new fire station.

The funds are part of Governor Evers’ $230 million Neighborhood Investment Fund that aims to help communities deliver essential public services. Rock County has received more than $145 million to support pandemic relief and recover efforts

The new fire station will be reconstructed to meet public safety standards and accommodate full-time personnel.

“Building for the future to ensure our communities are strong and resilient was the focus of Neighborhood Investment Fund programs,” Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said. “We’re proud to be able to celebrate the positive impact and long-term benefits for public safety for both the Town and City of Beloit, thanks to this investment from Governor Evers.”

The Neighborhood Investment Fund was announced in August 2021 and award grants range from $1 million to $15 million. The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

A full list of grant awardees can be found on the fund’s website.

