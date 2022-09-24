Community members hike 18km to raise awareness of veteran suicide

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hikers walked and ran around the Madison area Saturday to raise awareness of veteran suicide.

According to organizer Operation Ruck 22, on average, 17 veterans and one service member commit suicide each day. Participants join the annual hike to bring awareness and work toward putting an end to those tragedies.

President of Operation Ruck 22 Taryn Lindemann says though this year’s event has concluded, there are still ways the community can show their support.

“One of the main things is coming out and supporting,” she said. “Of course, now it’s after the event, but just being aware, being ready to ask the hard questions, the question of ‘are you OK?’ Because people, they need to know if people are caring.”

Money raised during today’s event will be donated to local nonprofits that help veterans in need, Operation Ruck 22 said. To donate to the cause of learn more about Operation Ruck 22, visit https://operationruck22.com/.

